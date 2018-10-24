Orientation day for SQU staff held

Muscat: The Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research (DVC-PSR) at SQU held its annual orientation day for its staff. The event was attended by college Assistant Deans for Postgraduate Studies and Research, Deans of Research and Postgraduate Studies, research centre Directors, and members of all other units operating under the DVC-PSR Office. Dr Rahma al Mahrooqi, Deputy VC highlighted the achievements in research and postgraduate studies at the university. These included the establishment of the Innovation & Technology Transfer Center, and associated Innovation Factory, which was founded to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across Oman.

