Orascom founder to address tourism forum next Tuesday

As part of the regular ‘Tuesday Tourism Talks’ organised by the Faculty of Economics and Business of the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech), the faculty will host well-known tourism investor, Samih Sawiris (pictured), at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat on Tuesday, November 20 at 7 pm.

Samih Sawiris is one of Oman’s leading tourism investors and an international figure in the field of tourism and investment.

“We are honoured to announce this special conversation with Samih Sawiris next week.

As the founder and Chairman of Orascom Development Holding, he has established along with Omran two major integrated tourism projects in Oman — Jabal Al Sifah located in Muscat, and Hawana Salalah in Dhofar.

During the upcoming talk, Samih Sawiris will reflect and share insights of his extensive experience as an investor in the tourism industry worldwide, creating destinations through ‘place making’,” said Prof Dr Heba Aziz, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business at GUtech.

Sawiris is the founder and Chairman of Orascom Development Holding (ODH.SW), a Swiss-incorporated company listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX).

Orascom Development is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure.

Through a partnership between the internationally builder of fully-integrated towns, ODH and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the leading government arm for tourism development in the Sultanate of Oman, Muriya has invested $650 million in the past ten years in Oman.

ODH, 70 per cent shareholders in Muriya, bring with them more than 25 years of experience in developing destinations and towns in the Middle East and in Europe.

