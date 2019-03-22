Opioid euphoria can be prevented!

There is a growing concern in the world about the modern medicine prescribed to treat pain. It is really ironic that opioid abuse is a problem and we need to face it and solve it and keep the community safe.

Opioid abuse is defined as using a prescription opioid for non-medical reasons or using it longer or in greater amounts than what is prescribed by a physician. While opiates are prescribed to relieve acute pain, prolonged use can lead to opiate addiction and abuse and I shall emphasis here it is really a disease that has destroyed the lives and families of millions. While there is no cure for opiate addiction, this disease can be treated in drug rehabilitation centres.

Opioids trigger the release of endorphins, your brain’s feel-good neurotransmitters. Endorphins muffle your perception of pain and boost feelings of pleasure, creating a temporary but powerful sense of well-being. When an opioid dose wears off, you may find yourself wanting those good feelings back, as soon as possible. This is the first milestone on the path toward potential addiction.

For you and us, such type of medicine is used to relieve pain from: toothaches and dental procedure, some injuries, surgeries and even cancer. In case the individual became addicted as he may develop other sign and symptoms such as poor coordination, slow breathing rate, poor decision making and sleeping more or less or even euphoria (feeling high).

As such, addiction causes you to obsessively seek out the drug, even when the drug use causes behaviour, health or relationship problems and risky point here is that such individual could turn to heroin. The addiction of which can lead to the feelings of hopelessness, despair and guilt often associated with depression. Researchers have estimated that 48 per cent of the people dependent on the drug will also experience depression. Heroin users are also at increased risk of suicide, with death by suicide among users reaching 35 per cent.

Regretfully, the adductor starts using methods different from what was prescribed, such as crushing a pill so that it can be snorted or injected. This life-threatening practice is even more dangerous if the pill is a long or extended-acting formulation. We know that rapidly delivering all the medicine to your body can cause an accidental overdose.

I do remind any patient that opioids are safest when used for three or fewer days to manage acute pain. The patient should work with his physician to take the lowest dose possible, for the shortest time needed, however, if you are living with chronic pain, opioids are not likely to be a safe and effective long-term treatment option.

On the other hand, when you stop using opioids, your body will react. You will have a number of symptoms that may include nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and anxiety. This reaction is called withdrawal. I believe here your physician will prescribe certain medicines to help relieve your withdrawal symptoms when you stop using opioids. So, always there is a solution when you look for it.

At the end, I urge individuals or patient to help prevent addiction in your family and community by safeguarding opioid medications and disposing unused opioids properly. The health authority is working hard and constantly to help you and take back programme is available nowadays to support you, just need the right step toward recognizing that no one is safe, and we all play a role in a tackling the grip these drugs currently hold on our communities.

Dr Yousuf Ali Al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health. He is a medical innovator and educator. For any queries regarding the content of the column, he can be contacted at: dryusufalmulla@gmail.com