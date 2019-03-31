Ophthalmology meet stresses on early detection of diseases

MUSCAT: The three-day Muscat International Ophthalmology Conference (MIOC), which was organised by the Ophthalmology Centre of the Armed Force Hospital in cooperation with the Oman Ophthalmic Society (OOS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH), concluded on Saturday at Oman Conventions & Exhibition Centre.

The conference made several recommendations stressing the importance of early detection of some diseases such as the keratoconus starting from the schools, the post-operation care and follow-up of the corneal transplantation patients, the necessity of training and educating the opticians in the governorates on how to deal with some eye diseases like cornea after transplantation or the keratoconus. Furthermore, the necessary periodical check-up for the glaucoma patients, as well as the follow-up and education of diabetics to maintain the retina from the disease’s complications were recommended.

More than 600 participants including physicians, nurses, opticians and ophthalmology researchers from the Sultanate, GCC and other countries attended the conference.

The international conference aimed at familiarising the participants with the latest developments in ophthalmology, exchanging experiences with the regional and international participants, as well as identifying the new surgical techniques used in diagnosing and treating eye diseases.

The conference addressed many scientific topics related to ophthalmology through sessions and workshops such as diabetic retinopathy, dry eyes, presbyopia, congenital eye diseases, glaucoma, cataract, keratoconus, and role of the Omani doctors in the treatment of treatment of eye ailments.

