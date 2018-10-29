OPEX to boost Oman, Kenya ties

Muscat, Oct 29 – Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX 2018) was inaugurated by Adan Mohamed, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of the East African Community and Regional Development, at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Saleh bin Sulaiman al Harthy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Kenya, officials and businessmen from Oman and Kenya. Speaking at the event, Dr Al Sunaidy said: “This exhibition comes at a very opportune time as Kenya is currently focusing on four major sectors on which the economy is based. Most of the Omani products that are featured in the event belong to these sectors.”

Helping contribute to better trade ties are four direct flights per week from Muscat to Nairobi, said Dr Al Sunaidy.

“We hope that the number of flights get increased during the coming period. Additionally, there is a direct shipping line between Port of Salalah and Port of Mombasa, which we visited with a group of businessmen. We have noted an interest from their side to sign an MoU with Port of Salalah to exchange information and explore more facilities,” he said.

Adan Mohamed, Cabinet Secretary, praised the quality of the products featured at the event.

“The Sultanate is an investment gateway for Eastern African countries in the Middle East region and it enjoys strong historical ties with Kenya,” he noted, adding that the Omani products will undoubtedly find necessary support and facilities to enter the Kenyan market.

Rashid bin Amer al Muslihi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of OCCI for Administrative and Financial Affairs, said Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) continues to work with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) and the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa) in helping secure new markets for Omani products.”

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between OCCI and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The agreement aims at developing and enhancing trade cooperation between the two countries. This shall be achieved through visits of trade delegations, participation in exhibitions, and exchange of economic and trade reports and related data.

More than 80 Omani companies are participating in the exhibition, and more than 200 business owners from Oman are attending the four-day event.

