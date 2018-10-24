Local 

OPEX to begin in Nairobi on Monday

Muscat: Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX) will begin in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday. Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, will attend the expo and will hold a number of meetings with Kenyan officials and businessmen to discuss means of enhancing economic and investment cooperation. Representatives of more than 80 Omani companies operating in minerals, wood products, furniture, foodstuff, pharmaceutical and medical supplies, fertilisers, chemical, plastic and mineral products, perfumes, leather works, equipment and logistic services will take part in OPEX. The opening ceremony will be attended by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and a number of officials at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and OCCI. — ONA

