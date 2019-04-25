Operations at Muscat Airport return to normal

Muscat: Operations at the Muscat International Airport are back to normal after an incident on Thursday afternoon led to the airport closure, said Oman Airports in a statement.

The airport had briefly closed its runway and diverted a few flights after an incident involving Iran’s Qeshm Air.

Officials said only 12 flights were affected due to the blockade and all passengers and crew are safely evacuated from the Iranian aircraft.

The aircraft was later removed from the runway for repairs.