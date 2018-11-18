OPERA GALLERIA HOSTS ART EXHIBITION IN HONOUR OF HIS MAJESTY SULTAN QABOOS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAY

Muscat: On the advent of Sultanate’s 48th National Day, Opera Galleria hosted an exhibition by acclaimed mixed-media artist Mahnoush Abbasgholy. The exhibition was opened under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Aliya bint Thuwaini Al Said, and comprises portraits of his Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said as well as landscapes and symbols of Oman’s heritage.

Since opening, Opera Galleria, Royal Opera House Muscat’s flagship shopping destination has hosted many of the capital’s most talked about events and exhibitions from around the world. By providing exhibition space to Iranian-born Abbasgholy for her first exhibition in the Sultanate of Oman, Opera Galleria aims to celebrate Oman’s National Day in its majestic style.

The collection: Portrait of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said – Golden Heart Father of the Nation was inspired by Abbasgholy’s experiences whilst living and travelling through Oman. She was moved by the respect of the Omani people for His Majesty and all he has achieved for the country. Her imagination was further fueled by the vastness and richness of the Omani landscape, culture and heritage. This richness is made visible in her art through the deep colour palette she uses, and is accentuated by the addition of gold and silver leaf.

The collection, Portrait of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said – Golden Heart Father of the Nation will be on display at the Opera Galleria until 23rd November 2018. The exhibition is open to anyone visiting the Opera Galleria.

Through providing a unique venue for both local and international artists, Opera Galleria hopes to take the experience it offers to its guests to the next level. Not only does the Galleria provide support to new artists, it also provides an opportunity to view art in a different surrounding, maki ng it accessible in an informal setting.