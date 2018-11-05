Opening new horizons in bilateral cooperation

MUSCAT: The value of trade between Oman and Romania stands at $12 million as of June 2018, said Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI). Speaking at a meeting held to review business/investment opportunities and increase the volume of trade between the Sultanate and Romania, he said the value of imports from Romania stood at $56 million in 2013 and $46 million in 2016.

Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Romania, who met Omani businessmen and women and their Romanian counterparts, said Romania was interested in enhancing cooperation with the Sultanate and providing all facilities to increase investments in both countries.

She said Romania encourages partnership — both public and private — with foreign investors. It urged the Omani businessmen to study the projects floated by the Romanian side in agriculture, transport, infrastructure, IT, cyber security, health, education, etc.

She said her country attaches special importance to oil and gas sectors due to the great potential the Sultanate has in these fields.

Hailing ties between Oman and Romania, she said the two nations will mark the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations in May. The event will provide an opportunity to restructure the bilateral relations.

She said Romania, which will take over the EU presidency on January 1, 2019, has achieved a high economic growth rate, qualifying it to become a destination for businessmen.

Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, hoped the Romanian Prime Minister’s visit will open new horizons for bilateral cooperation.

He said the “import and export statistics between the two countries are humble” compared with their strong relations.

Meanwhile, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef said the support of visiting prime minister for renewal of cooperation agreement signed between OCCI and Romania Chambers of Commerce and Industry five years ago will widen horizons for bilateral economic relations.

He said the two chambers seek to enhance trade exchange, facilitate exchange of trade delegations, organise promotional exhibitions for products and services by the two sides and share investment data, especially those related to investment opportunities. The meeting saw presentations on Special Economic Zone in Duqm, investment opportunities there and facilities provided to investors. ‘Ithraa’ made a presentation on how to make investments at different economic and free zones. The Romanian side made a presentation on business opportunities. — ONA