Open dialogue on Omani identity in UK

LONDON: Omani Student Society in Reading, in cooperation with the Omani Student Advisory Council in the United Kingdom, organised an open dialogue entitled ‘Dialogue’, under the auspices of Shaikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah al Hinai, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Mussalam bin Taman al Omari, Omani Cultural Attaché in London, and a number of Omani students studying in the United Kingdom were present.

The ambassador highlighted the academic, social and cultural role of Omani students abroad in drawing a bright picture of the Omani identity and culture in the scholarship countries.

