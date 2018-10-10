Open Day highlights roles of NBC, Riyada and Al Raffd Fund

The National Business Centre (NBC), which operates under the auspices of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), organised yesterday an Open Day at the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada). The event was aimed at making young Omani entrepreneurs aware of the services offered by NBC.

The audience was briefed about the objectives of NBC, which comprise facilitating and supporting the growth of investable ideas into successful businesses; building entrepreneurial skills through dedicated and focused training, coaching and mentoring; and providing business support facilities from office space, administrative support, financial support and consultancy services that are crucial in ensuring the success and survival of new ventures. It should be noted that the services of NBC are divided into three phases, namely pre-incubation, during incubation, and acceleration phases.

Officials of Al Raffd Fund also gave a brief about the Fund, which was established by Royal Decree 6/2013. The Fund acts as a financial organisation aimed at supporting, encouraging and promoting the entrepreneurial growth and advancement among the citizens of Oman. The objectives of the Fund include fostering and supporting the culture of entrepreneurship in Oman, supporting and diversifying the Omani economy through development of new and existing Omani enterprises, creating and promoting employment opportunities for the citizens, and empowering rural women and low income Omani population by helping them to achieve financial independence and supporting their integration into the national economy.

Related