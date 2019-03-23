OPAL AGM elects new 7-member Board of Directors

Muscat, MARCH 23 – A new seven-member Board of Directors takes the helm of Oman Society of Petroleum Services (OPAL) following elections conducted during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Kempinski Al Mouj Muscat on Wednesday.

Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, was the Guest of Honour at the AGM, which was attended by more than 300 executives representing the members of OPAL.

The new Board of Directors comprises Dr Amer al Rawas (who was re-elected as Chairman for a second term), Dr Aflah al Hadhrami (Deputy Chairman — also for a second term), Dr Hamoud al Tobi (Treasurer — for a second term as well), Abdullah al Harthy, Peter Hamel, Ali al Lawati and Husam al Jahdhami. Significantly, a record 14 industry executives nominated themselves as candidates for a new three-year term on the Board of Directors.

Earlier, in welcome remarks, Fathy al Mendhri, Acting CEO — OPAL, noted that the commendable turnout for the AGM — the biggest in OPAL’s history — was an acknowledgement of the important strides that the Society has made in delivering on its mandate as the Voice of Oman’s Oil & Gas Industry.

He reaffirmed OPAL’s commitment to engaging with all sections of its diverse membership. This is also exemplified by OPAL’s new organisational structure, featuring four dedicated departments each shouldering a distinct part of the Society’s significantly enlarged responsibilities going forward.

Dr Amer al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors, gave a comprehensive account of the important initiatives and programmes delivered by OPAL over the past year. He detailed achievements in the implementation of programmes in support of Employment Generation, Omanisation & Training, Vocational Training Curriculum Development, Competency Skills Development, SME Mentorship, In-Country Value Development, Best Practices, Road Safety, and Industry Standards.

Dr Al Rawas also outlined OPAL’s new vision, based on an invigorated mandate that encapsulates the aspirations of members to serve as the unequivocal voice of the Oil & Gas industry in Oman.

Based on feedback received from the industry, there is broad consensus that OPAL should stay the course in the continued focus on its current mandate, which champions three key objectives: Omanisation and Human Capital Development, Best Practice and New Standards; and to serve as the Voice of the Industry, he said.

The highpoint of the evening was a farewell in honour of Musallam al Mandhri, who retired as CEO of OPAL after a fruitful five-year term. The Chairman lauded Al Mandhri’s role in transforming OPAL into a credible, results-oriented and forward-looking organisation that is truly representative of Oman’s Oil & Gas industry. Al Mandhri, in response, credited his colleagues at OPAL as well as the industry and other stakeholders for making his tenure as CEO a successful one.

Related