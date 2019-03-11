Ooredoo unveils the power of data2cloud

His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, officially inaugurated the launch of data2cloud, a subsidiary of Ooredoo that is helping businesses in Oman to be digital and transform the way they operate. With the growing number of Internet-enabled devices in the modern day business environment, data2cloud offers essential access to cutting-edge cloud computing services at all times.

Ooredoo’s business oriented products have redefined the operating models of organisations by providing the tools that are required to excel in today’s fast-paced world. data2cloud, a virtual ‘office in the sky’, uses Ooredoo’s reliable network and world-class infrastructure to give businesses the chance to further elevate their cloud operations with a cost-effective solution and flexible consumption-based payment plans, backed by world-class Service Level Agreements.

Monther bin Hamad al Mamari, Chief Executive Officer at data2cloud, said, “With a 100 per cent Omani workforce, and cloud services hosted in the Sultanate, our customers have a competitive advantage with local data residency and extremely low latency. Our aim is to empower Governments and large enterprises through smarter solutions to increase their profitability, productivity and protect their infrastructure against increasing malicious attacks.”

Ian Dench, Ooredoo Oman’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We know that companies of all sizes look to cloud services as integral to their growth, security and cost effectiveness. As data experience leaders with a strong track record in running telecoms data centres, we have taken this knowledge and created something that was missing in the market; a locally hosted cloud service, providing customers with a cutting edge digital solution using Ooredoo’s reliable network.”

data2cloud offers a broad set of global cloud-based products including infrastructure as a service, backup as a service, monitoring as a service, security as a service, Cloud drive as a service, IoT, containers as a service and email collaboration as a service.

With three state-of-the-art data centres currently operating across the Sultanate, data2cloud plans to open more facilities in the near future, including in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate to cater to increased demand for high-end cloud solutions in new areas.

