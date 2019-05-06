Ooredoo takes top dealers to Thailand

MUSCAT: Recognising hard work and dedication, Ooredoo sent 35 of its top dealers on a fantastic all-expenses paid five-day trip to Thailand to thank them for going the extra mile. This first of its kind trip is part of a long list of regular regional events, benefits and periodic visits organised by Ooredoo to reward its partners for their commitment to promote its all digital prepaid service, New Shababiah.

Feras bin Abdullah al Sheikh (pictured), Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “Our dealers perform a vital role in connecting customers across the Sultanate with our seamless services, wherever they might be. This trip is to show our appreciation for their loyalty and outstanding work. We truly value their contributions and efforts.”

Ooredoo’s network of dealers extends across the length and breadth of the Sultanate with representation in every governorate and wilayat. Ooredoo has also established 27 franchise stores to bring their services even closer to customers, the most recent being in Al Amerat Downtown. Today these concept stores provide the same comprehensive customer-centric products and value-added digital solutions customers have come to know from Ooredoo.

