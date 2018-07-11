Ooredoo launches second Spring-Forward initiative

MUSCAT, JULY 11 – After the success of its Springboard initiative, organised as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Ooredoo yesterday unveiled the second part of the campaign, dubbed ‘Spring Forward’, which seeks to groom male and female Omani graduates as entrepreneurs in digital businesses. The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Service for Administrative Affairs and Development. Spring-Forward is a practical programme that adds value to the community by preparing youths to develop teamwork skills in four sessions during three months.

According to Ian Dench, CEO of Ooredoo, the initiative seeks to ensure a key role for young Omanis in nurturing the country’s economic development. “I am so excited to see different kinds of businesses. There are businesses in fashion, designing and most importantly media management,” he said. Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director-Government Relations and Corporate Affairs, said Ooredoo aims to add more participants of different abilities and from various experiences. The programme seeks to train 200 interns from 42 governmental entities from different Wilayats like Sur, Salalah, Suhar and Muscat. Aysha al Shuaili, the certified trainer, said she has begun training male and female entrepreneurs and graduates. “We focus on self-communication and development for interns. We will come to you, If you’re willing to follow your desire in becoming an effective leader,” she noted.

Omaima al Kindi