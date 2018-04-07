Ooredoo creates pathway to career progression

MUSCAT: Following Ooredoo’s highly successful Springboard programme for women, the company has announced the launch of its first male and female Spring Forward programme. With a focus on management and career development, this initiative aims to empower working professionals in the government sectors, as well as Ooredoo staff members, who are eager to advance and excel in their careers.

Held in collaboration with Springboard Consultancy UK, participants will be taught to develop essential skills which will prepare them for their next leadership role through self-development and certified training methodologies.

Ian Charles Dench, CEO at Ooredoo said, “Building on the success we have had in spreading the digital leadership mindset with our Springboard programme, we are now very excited to be able to extend this to an even wider audience.

The new Spring Forward programme now includes participants from both genders enabling us to bring to the market a more diverse batch of digitally savvy leaders”. He added: “We at Ooredoo understand how central digital leadership skills are to the overall productivity of the future workforce and we are proud of playing this vital role in changing the mindset and giving future leaders the relevant tools for success”. Launching after the holy month of Ramadhan; end of June 2018, Spring Forward will be led by Ayesha al Shoily, an internally Certified Springboard and Spring-Forward expert, who will engage in key topics including stress management, self-motivation, work-life balance, and the influence of gender and culture on communication in the workplace.

Attendees of the programme will gain valuable insights into how they can enhance their careers, by developing an increased focus, clarifying aspirations and refining their professional goals. Using their newly acquired skill-sets, the participants will be given a creative challenge at the end of the course and they will be encouraged to implement their ideas into a real project.

Furthermore, an inspiring line-up of guest speakers has been invited to share their experiences and engage trainees in open discussions about their successful career progression.

Like this: Like Loading...