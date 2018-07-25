Ooredoo awarded fastest mobile network in Oman by Ookla

Muscat: Ookla, the global leader in Internet testing and analysis, has named Ooredoo the Fastest Mobile Network in Oman for Q1–Q2 2018. To determine this award, Ookla analysed consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest® using modern devices across all major operators in the country. The results of the analysis by Ookla confirm that Ooredoo achieved the fastest overall mobile speeds in Oman during the time period. Ian Dench, Ooredoo Chief Executive Officer said, “We are delighted with this award; it follows our major upgrade to extend 4G coverage to 94 per cent of the Sultanate’s population. We want our customers to enjoy the Internet, and as Oman’s data experience leaders, we are committed to continue investing in our network.”

“With millions of tests taken using Speedtest every day, Ookla has developed a robust and comprehensive view of worldwide Internet performance. It is our pleasure to recognise Ooredoo as the Fastest Mobile Network in Oman based on our rigorous analysis. This award is a testament to Ooredoo’s exceptional performance, as experienced by their own customers, in Q1 and Q2,” said Jamie Steven, Executive Vice-President at Ookla.

The Speedtest Awards for top providers in speed are determined using a Speed Score™ that incorporates a measure of each provider’s download and upload speed to rank network speed performance. Tests used to calculate the Speed Score exclusively come from ‘modern devices’, which are devices capable of connecting to the market’s fastest, generally available technology. Ooredoo’s Speed Score during the award period was 28.23.

