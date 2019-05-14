OOMCO secures nod for 30,000m3 capacity bunker terminal at Duqm Port

Jomar Mendoza –

Muscat, MAY 14 –

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has announced that it has secured board approval for the construction of an in-port bunker terminal at the Port of Duqm on the Sultanate’s Al Wusta coast.

The Board’s green-light was received for 30,000 cubic metres of tankage capacity together with the required ancillary equipment and facilities, OOMCO said in a filing to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) yesterday.

“This bunker terminal will supply marine fuels of required grades to ships in and around the port. As such, our bunker terminal will serve to enhance the portfolio of services available to attract ships to Duqm and thus contribute to the port’s growth and business development,” it stated.

Last May, OOMCO announced the appointment of WorleyParsons Engineering Oman LLC as the project management consultants for the Duqm Bunker Terminal Project. To be commissioned in early 2021, the terminal is expected to be a major driver in development goals for the Port of Duqm.

The company has provided bunkering services in the Port of Duqm since 2014 continuously and successfully supplies a wide variety of international marine customers, including commercial ships and military vessels.

In line with its commitment to its customers, Oman Oil Marketing Company has developed four additional service stations in the Duqm area.

Related