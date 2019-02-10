OOMCO expands into Saudi Arabia and Tanzania

Muscat, FEB 10 – Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) is continuing to expand its global footprint with operations in Saudi Arabia and Tanzania coming up next in a bid to deliver its innovative services. Introducing its one-stop-shop service stations internationally, OOMCO is embarking a journey to achieve strategic growth while enhancing both customer and shareholder value.

Building on its continued success, OOMCO opened its first mega station in Dammam, Saudi Arabia in 2018. The 40,000 square metre facility comprises cafes, rest areas and five-star automated car washes. With plans to have four fully operational service stations in Saudi Arabia this year, the company’s second site in the Kingdom is set to open by April and two more in the second half of 2019. OOMCO is now continuing its mission to invest outside the Sultanate and has set its sights on Tanzania’s fuel retail market as well as its shop, food and services market.

“In addition to growing our business globally, we decided to start our expansion in neighbouring countries as they have a similar business and consumer behaviour model and to carry the Sultanate’s name beyond its borders,” said David Kalife, Chief Executive Officer of OOMCO. “The service stations in Saudi Arabia will go beyond the needs of consumers. Our commitment is always to provide the best quality services and goods, while energizing customers’ journeys and creating a delightful experience for them to be always their preferred destination.”

He added, “We are also investing in Tanzania due to the country’s projected growth in number of vehicles, positive macroeconomic forecast and political stability as well. We believe that our strong retail offerings will appeal to the aspirations of the growing affluent consumer market and satisfy not only their needs, but their wants.”

OOMCO’s aim is to be among the top five fuel marketers in the GCC by 2025. OOMCO’s 2025 plans include a shift to acquire 40 per cent of the local market share, as well as increasing distribution of lubricants and broadening its network of service stations across the Sultanate and globally.

Going beyond the pump, it is building a brand that provides more than just fuel, creating an unparallel chain of service hubs that provide access to integrated offerings including shopping, food products and services.

