OOMCO celebrates 15 years of transforming the fuel industry

MUSCAT: Under the auspices of Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) recently celebrated 15 triumphant years of successfully transforming the fuel industry into fully integrated service hubs, while contributing to the Sultanate’s economy. Since its establishment, the company continues to introduce innovative offerings to energise the customer journey and grow its non-fuel services. OOMCO currently holds a 39 per cent market share in Oman, and has recently expanded its footprint across international markets including Saudi Arabia and Tanzania.

“Enhancing both customer and shareholder value through local and global expansion as well as innovation is our top priority,” said David Kalife, Chief Executive Officer of OOMCO. “We have also increased distribution of lubricants and broadened our network of service stations across the Sultanate. Our ambition is to become the most customer-centric marketer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and to transform the fuel industry into integrated service hubs. We want to provide more than fuel always, we are offering a delightful experience for our customers, fulfilling their wants, not only their needs. We look forward to a prosperous journey in the years ahead.”

In 2018 alone, OOMCO opened its 200th service station in Oman and became the first fuel marketer to introduce Ultimax, the only 98 Octane fuel in the country. The company was also the first to launch a service station to be powered by solar panels connected directly to the electricity network, and installed an electric vehicle charger (EV) at its Mazoon Street service station. Marking another record, OOMCO planned to place four mobile service stations across Al Batinah Expressway to meet the demand for fuel in nearby areas and ensure access to fuel for all motorists. Additionally, the company’s Duqm Bunker Terminal Project is set to be launched in 2021, improving the Port’s premium service standards, cost effectiveness, while also leading in creating efficient fuel supply and delivery to all customers within Duqm.

In a bid to expand its global footprint, OOMCO also opened a 40,000 square meter MEGA service station in Saudi Arabia last year. The facility comprises cafes, rest areas and automated car washes. OOMCO’s second site in the Kingdom is set to open by April with two more in the second half of this year. The company has now set its sights on Tanzania’s fuel retail market, as well as its shop, food and services market.

