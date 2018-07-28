OOMC unveils new e-payment app ‘Thawani’

Business Reporter –

Muscat, July 28 –

Dedicated to provide the highest levels of convenience for its customers, Oman Oil Marketing Company signed an agreement with Thawani Technologies introducing the e-payment application ‘Thawani’ in its service stations. With the new application customers will only need to scan the buyer’s Quick Response (QR) Code and enter the amount of payment required to complete the transfer process. The pilot project was held under the auspices of Salim bin Nasser bin Said al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil & Gas, at Qurum Heights service station.

All ‘Thawani’ application users at the Oman Oil Qurum Heights service station will be able to keep their banking data completely private. Users will not have to share any card, bank, or account information at any point to complete transactions. The application complies with the Central Bank of Oman’s regulations as well as international PCI DSS standards for data integrity and secure encryption.

David Kalife, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Oil Marketing Company said, “Our partnership with Thawani Technologies means we are introducing Oman’s first of its kind e-payment platform in our service stations. This will elevate our customers’ experiences by bringing together flexibility, convenience and innovation at their fingertips. This is a major step forward in our customer-centric strategy to surpass their expectations by implementing smarter solutions for their everyday needs”.

Commenting on the new partnership, Majid bin Fayil al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani said, “The Thawani platform has been growing steadily in popularity since its launch in May last year, Thawani is also certified by the international standards PCI DSS. Thawani solutions are secure and I am confident they will play a fundamental role in facilitating digital transactions in the Sultanate as more merchants continue to sign up to utilise the platform. We are delighted to join hands with Oman Oil Marketing Company to integrate the platform at their service stations. Together, we will revolutionise the way motorists pay for fuel in Oman.”

Since 2003, Oman Oil Marketing Company has established itself as a leader in the Sultanate’s energy sector by providing customers with superior customer experiences at the highest international standards. To date, the company operates with an extensive network of 205 service stations and 105 Ahlain stores across the Sultanate.

