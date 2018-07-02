OOCEP, MOE partner to deliver oil and gas lessons to students

MUSCAT: Oman Oil Company Exploration and Production (OOCEP) has collaborated with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to deliver a series of lessons from the ‘Oil and Gas: Exploration to Production’ digital book. The e-book contains chapters that cover the main aspects of the oil and gas industry, aiming to provide students with the highest level of understanding. The development and programming of the book was sponsored by OOCEP. The initiative is a part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and seeks to provide students with insights into the chemistry behind selection of materials and processes implemented across the oil and gas sector.

“We are happy with the continuous partnership with the Ministry of Education that has led to the formation of sustainable educational initiatives. Oil and gas significantly influences every aspect of our economic framework, hence, it is crucial to enhance our understanding of this field, its processes, challenges and opportunities,’’ said Ashraf al Mamari, Director of Corporate Affairs. ‘’This will not only lead to creating new ways of promoting this major sector and reap its many benefits but also open doors to new opportunities,” he added further. The lessons will be held for 12 days with three lessons on a daily basis. Through the programme, students will acquire scientific knowledge about the oil and gas industry and learn about its associated functions, economic importance as well as introduce methods and processes by which the final product is made.

