OOC takes part in International Youth course in Greece

MUSCAT: Abdullah bin Humaid al Zuhli and Zainab bint Khamis al Zedjaliyah are taking part in the 58th International Youth course currently being held in Greece representing Oman Olympic Committee. The course comes in the context of the annual programmes offered by the International Olympic Academy (IOA) to the National Olympic Committees. Attended by a total of 160 representatives from 55 countries, the course deals with the challenges facing Olympic athletes as role models and includes several discussion sessions with the participation of specialised experts from the International Olympic Committee. The course will also be accompanied by several theoretical and practical Olympic lessons about the Olympic flag, Olympic torch and role of the media. Zainab al Zedjaliyah will present on Thursday a working paper on Arab sport and how Arab women athletes can become role models.

