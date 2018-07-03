OOC, Shell Development Oman to groom local industry experts

MUSCAT: Oman Oil Company SAOC, the Sultanate’s investment arm in the energy and energy related sectors and Shell Development Oman signed a collaboration agreement to offer secondment opportunities. The agreement was signed by Isam bin Saud al Zadjali OOC’s CEO and Chris Breeze, Shell Country Chairman in Oman. The agreement allows employees of OOC group of companies, and Shell Development Oman to be cross-trained at each other’s businesses. The partnership fosters staff development, elevates skill sets, and promotes team productivity; to ultimately bolster the Sultanate’s specialised and skilled workforce. — ONA

