Local 

OOC, Shell Development Oman to groom local industry experts

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Oman Oil Company SAOC, the Sultanate’s investment arm in the energy and energy related sectors and Shell Development Oman signed a collaboration agreement to offer secondment opportunities. The agreement was signed by Isam bin Saud al Zadjali OOC’s CEO and Chris Breeze, Shell Country Chairman in Oman. The agreement allows employees of OOC group of companies, and Shell Development Oman to be cross-trained at each other’s businesses. The partnership fosters staff development, elevates skill sets, and promotes team productivity; to ultimately bolster the Sultanate’s specialised and skilled workforce. — ONA

You May Also Like

State Council holds session from today

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council holds session from today

Lecture on ‘Oman Through Time’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lecture on ‘Oman Through Time’

MoH begins E-payment service

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoH begins E-payment service