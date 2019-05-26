OOC sets up main committee for Olympic Champion Project

Muscat: The Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) has set up the main Olympic Champion Project Committee with the project all set for implementation on the ground.

The main committee consists of Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni as chairman and Fahad bin Abdullah al Raeesi as vice-chairman and Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry as vice-chairman and Dr Badria bint Khalfan al Hadabiyah, Dr. Salim bin Khamis al Araimi, Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad al Shuaili, Khalid bin Al Habib al Hashani and Mohsin bin Hamad al Masroori and OOC’s technical advisor as members.

The committee’s formation comes after years of continuing work so that the Olympic Champion Project comes to light, the aim being to enable our athletes to achieve the best results in various competitions.

The main committee is responsible for general supervision of the project, approval of the allocated budget and list of targeted athletes in the light of submitted reports and conducted studies by the appointed sub-committee.

The committee will follow up the programmes and plans put in place for this purpose and approve the relevant contracts for this purpose.

The Olympic Champion Project is an important and essential element towards qualifying Omani athletes to enable them to reach the Olympic standard and compete therein. The various stages of this project will be carried out in partnership with the various relevant government authorities and units on the basis of partnership and continuing work within the framework of a clearly defined plan aimed at carrying out scientific and technical evaluation of the athletes who will be selected to join the project.

The Olympic Champion Project aims to establish a working system capable of coordinating the efforts made by the concerned organisations towards providing all appropriate conditions for good performing athletes at the present time and in the future and build a professional working culture in this respect.

