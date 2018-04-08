OOC panel reviews Asian Games preparations

MUSCAT: The Planning and Follow-up Committee of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) reviewed the ongoing preparations for the 18th Asian Games to be held in the cities of Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, from August 18 to September 2.

This came in the second meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, committee chairman. The committee reviewed the reports submitted by the working team assigned to follow up preparations of our national teams and evaluate the third stage of plans and programmes put in place by the sports associations and committees. The committee expressed its satisfaction over the regular implementation of training and coaching programmes, particularly for weightlifting, swimming, hockey, tennis, sailing, shooting and athletics teams.

As for football, the committee proposed conducting a comprehensive review with Oman Football Association and their technical staff due to change made by the Asian Games Organising Committee and the Asian Football Confederation to the age group allowed to participate. The age has been adjusted from 27 years and below to 23 years and below for participation in football competition at the Asian Games Indonesia 2018.

The committee congratulated Oman’s sprinters for achieving 9 gold medals, 14 silver medals and 3 bronze medals in the West Asia Championship for men and juniors recently held in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The committee also congratulated Oman hockey national team for qualifying to the Asian Games. It also commended the close and continuing interaction and cooperation demonstrated by the OOC and Ministry of Sports Affairs in the context of ongoing preparations of Oman national teams taking part in the 18th Asian Games Indonesia 2018. The committee will conduct its final assessment and decide about the participation at the end of June.

The committee also reviewed the participation in the Arab Sports Club Women’s Championship held in UAE last February and commended the results achieved by the Sultanate’s champions in athletics and shooting competitions.

