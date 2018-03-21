OOC General Assembly to convene on Sunday

MUSCAT: The Ordinary General Assembly of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) convenes on Sunday, March 25 at the OOC premises.

The General Meeting is set to review the record of the OOC’s Elective General Assembly that convened on January 31, 2017. The report was already sent to the General Assembly members in accordance with the prescribed time-frame. The meeting will also review the annual report on administrative situation and various activities for the current year 2018, including external participation by national teams in the Asian and continental games and championships.

Omani national teams continue their preparations to take part in the 18th Asian Games to be held in the cities of Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, from August 18 to September 2.

As for local activities and programmes, the assembly will review the events and competitions scheduled to be staged throughout the year, including Master Degree programmes of study and international training courses. The assembly will be presented with a report on the OOC’s activities and programmes during 2017 where a number of activities and events were staged locally and a host of international and regional meetings were hosted by Oman Olympic Committee.

These events included the OCA/OS Regional Forum for West and South Asia hosted by OOC last year with the participation of 20 National Olympic Committees, a seminar under the theme ‘Sport for an Active Society’ organised by OOC represented by OOC’s Oman Sport and Active Society Committee in cooperation with the Shura Council held in October 2017, the 48th ICAS Meeting held for two days in October 2017 with the participation of 30 participants from the International Council of Arbitration for Sport and a host of prominent sports figures led by Sheikh Ahmed Al Fahad Al Sabah, President of Olympic Council of Asia and President of Olympic Solidarity (OS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC); and John Coates, President of ICAS and IOC Member.

In addition, the Olympic Day events were held in December 2017 in the Governorates of Muscat and Dhofar with wide response and effective participation by many stakeholders such as sports associations, sports committees and community-based organisations.

The General Meeting will also review and approve the financial statements and auditors’ report for the previous year as well as the draft budget for the 2018 financial year. Further, the meeting will discuss a number of issues relating to the OOC’s Statutes.

