OOC discusses preparations for hosting GCC Olympic Committee Presidents meeting

Muscat: In its first meeting this year, Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee discusses preparations for hosting GCC Olympic Committee Presidents Meeting in Muscat. The Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) held its first meeting today afternoon at OOC premises under the chairmanship of Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, Acting OOC Chairman, and in the presence of Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry, OOC Secretary General; and Shaikh Badr bin Ali al Rawas, Mohsin bin Hamad al Masroori and Saadah bint Salim al Ismailiya, OOC Board Members.

Opening the meeting, Acting OOC Chairman expressed his pleasure at what has been achieved over the past period and commended the efforts made by OOC’s General Secretariat and the Executive Management and supporting committees in 2018 and the cooperation existing between the OOC and sports associations and committees and the Ministry of Sports Affairs. He pointed out that several programmes and events were carried out foremost of which was the inauguration of Oman Olympic Academy at the end of December 2018, the hosting of the Regional GCC & Yemen Anti-doping Regional Forum in cooperation with Oman Anti-Doping Committee and the organisation of the Fun Run Day in promotion of the 18th Asian Games in the presence of the Organising Committee members, Husain al Musallam, Director General of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The Board congratulated Saada al Ismailiya for winning the Women and Sport for Asia Award 2019 in recognition of her efforts and contributions to promoting women’s sport in the Sultanate.

The record of the fifth Board meeting in 2018 and the first meeting of the Executive Office held on 7 January were approved and decisions and recommendations made at the meeting meetings were reviewed.

The meeting reviewed the report submitted by the General Secretariat on the progress of work of supporting committees and their 2019 programmes and plans as well as the OOC’s 2019-2024 plan for continuing endeavour to develop technical standards of national teams, organise sports and Olympic activity and coordinate the activities with the various spots associations.

The Board meeting reviewed the calendar of tournaments and championships in which the OOC will participate in the upcoming period such as the first World Beach Games to be staged in San Diego in 2019, 32nd Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Asian Beach Games Chin1 2020, 3rd Asian Youth Games China 2021, Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2022, Islamic Solidarity Games Istanbul 2022 and Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The Board approved the new organisational structure of Oman Olympic Committee after having perused the final draft of it submitted by the working team formed for this purpose comprising Fareed bin Khamis al Zadjali, Khalid bin Ali al Aadi and Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry. Recent amendment to the Champion Project were perused, and the Board directed that work should commence on the project in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Sports Affairs.

The Board decided that the next Ordinary General Meeting of Oman Olympic Committee will be on April 18, 2019. The Board discussed the ongoing preparations for hosting the meetings of the Presidents of GCC Olympic Committees scheduled to be held in Muscat in April and directed that coordination be conducted in this respect with the Ministry of Sports Affairs.

The report raised by the Planning & Follow-up Committee of Oman Olympic Committee on ongoing preparations for participation of national teams in the first World Beach Games San Diego from October 10-15, 2019 was reviewed.

