OOC board sets up election supervisory committee, appeal committee

Muscat: The Oman Olympic Committee board has set up an election supervisory committee and appeal committee to make amendments to OOC’s supporting committees. The Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) this morning (Sunday) held a meeting under the chairmanship of Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, acting OOC chairman, in the presence of the board members. Opening the meeting, Shaikh Saif extended heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadhan. He also congratulated the Omani people, the sports audience and OOC employees on the occasion of the holy month and thanked all General Assembly members for the fruitful results reached at their meeting which was held last month.

The meeting discussed several important matters including the formation of the OOC’s elections Supervisory Committee as assigned by the General Assembly members. The election supervisory committee shall consist of Ziyad bin Ali al Balushi, Shaikh Usama bin Mohammed bin Ali al Rawas, Jamal bin Salim bin Saif al Nabhani, advocate Adil bin Musallam bin Sulaiman al Mahrouqi and Mohammed bin Alyas Faqir as members. The elections committee is assigned to determine the date, in which the vacancies will be opened for nominations to the position of OOC chairman and the date, in which the electoral General Assembly shall convene to elect the OOC chairman, whose position has remained vacant since the resignation of Shaikh Khalid bin Mohammed al Zubair. The board also set up the elections appeal committee comprising Shaikh Younes bin Ahmed bin Hamad al Yahya’i, advocate Ismail bin Hamad bin Amor al Hinai and Mohammed bin Salim bin Ibrahim al Qasmi as members.

The meeting has made some amendments to the OOC’s supporting committee as follows: Khalid bin Ali al Aadi, OOC treasurer, is appointed chairman of marketing committee; Fareed bin Khamis al Zadjali, OOC Board member is appointed chairman of Oman Sport and Active Society Committee; Mohsin bin Hamad al Masroori, OOC Board member is appointed chairman of Planning & Follow-up Committee; and Saada bint Salim al Ismailia, OOC Board member is appointed Vice-Chairman of Olympic Solidarity Committee.

The Board approved the appointment of Ahmed bin Faisal al Jahdhami as Chef de Mission to the 1st World Beach Games scheduled to be held in San Diego, United States, from October 10-14, 2019. The meeting also discussed the recommendations raised to it by the supporting committees, including the Planning & Follow-up Committee which raised a number of recommendations concerning the upcoming participation of OOC in the 1st World Beach Games to be held in San Diego from October 10–14, 2019.

