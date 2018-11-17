OOC Board sets date for opening Olympic Academy

Muscat: The Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) held its fifth meeting this year on Thursday at the OOC premises, Ghubrah, under the chairmanship of Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, OOC Acting Chairman. At the onset, the OOC board conveyed its utmost congratulations and highest esteem to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the occasion of the Glorious 48th National Day anniversary and to the proud people of Oman for His Majesty’s patronage and generous support to sport and Oman athletes. The board emphasised its persistent endeavours to proceed ahead towards using their utmost endeavours in serving this nation and its beloved Sultan.

The board highly assessed the role played by Shaikh Khalid bin Muhammad al Zubair during his first and second tenures as OOC chairman. It commended his actions, efforts and the support he provided together with his colleagues board members for the sake of introducing and developing a working system and setting up working and supporting committees of the board and other various programmes, including the adoption of the theme “Sport for Development” and achievement of the objectives of this theme, eventually resulting in signing a number of agreements in support of sports associations and committees in partnership with the private sector. The board wished him every success in his life.

The board reviewed the items on its agenda beginning with perusal of the records of the board’s meetings and last general assembly and discussion of some observations mentioned therein. The records of the board’s third and fourth meetings held on August 7 and September 25 were approved. The record of the meeting of the general assembly will be brought forward to the next general assembly meeting for approval.

The meeting also reviewed the final draft of OOC’s statutes following amendments and additions thereto made by the legal team set up for this purpose in the light of the outcome of the extraordinary general assembly held on August 8, 2018. The board directed that the procedures should be finalised to have the same translated and sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for final approval as set forth in the Olympic Charter.

In another respect, the board was of the opinion that it was necessary to work towards finalising the other requirements and raising a proposal of the conditions that the sports personalities should satisfy so that such conditions could be brought forward to the next meeting for final approval. As with regard to the convening of the extraordinary general assembly to select OOC chairman following resignation of Shaikh Khalid al Zubair, former OOC chairman, the board was of the opinion that the procedures should be finalised first for approval of the revised OOC statutes by the IOC. Then, the date of the extraordinary meeting can be decided. The board pointed out that the situation should continue as it is following the assignment of Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni as acting OOC chairman.

The board reviewed the records of the meetings of the supporting committee, foremost of which were the meetings of the Planning and Follow-up Committee concerning participation of the Sultanate in the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2, 2018 and the third Youth Olympic Games held in Argentina last October and adopted relevant decisions.

The board reviewed the final revised version of the OOC’s organisational structure and directed that necessary amendments be made for final approval. It also reviewed the final draft of the working strategy and internal system of the Oman Olympic Academy. The academy will be officially opened on December 3, 2018. The board expressed its thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by the assigned working team in this regard. The academy is expected to serve as an Olympic educational and cultural hub.

