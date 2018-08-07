OOC board reviews final preparation for Asian Games

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) reviewed the final preparation for the 18th Asian Games to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. The OOC board met on Monday in its third meeting this year at the premises of OOC and Sports Associations at Al Ghubra under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Muhammad al Zubair, OOC Board Chairman; in the presence of board members. The meeting reviewed the records of meetings of the board, supporting committees and Planning & Follow-up Committee and the resolutions passed therein.

OOC has established database and conducted analytical studies which will be used as a basis for future plans. The standards, principles and conditions were identified to confirm participation in the Asian Games featured by the following: 1. Competition for medals, 2. Capacity building to qualify and reach finals, 3. Promising champions programme in preparation for the Olympic Games 2020. The OOC implemented five assessment stages before identifying participants for the Asian Games. The Sultanate will be taking part in these Games with a delegation comprising 96 athletes and administrators in 8 sports, namely athletics, hockey, tennis, shooting, beach volleyball, weightlifting, sailing and swimming.

The board reviewed the observations incoming from sports associations with regard to the proposed amendments to be made to the OOC’s Statures prior to the General Assembly meeting for their approval and onward submission to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for final ratification. The board also reviewed the replies incoming from the government entities concerning the recommendations of the ‘Sport and Active Society’ seminar held by OOC represented by Oman Sports and Active Society Committee at the Majlis Ash’shura at the end of last October. The board further approved the agreement concluded with 361 Company which supplies apparel to the national teams taking part in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.