OOC and Orpic appoint new Group CEO

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of Oman Oil Company (OOC) and Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic) appointed Musab bin Abdullah al Mahrouqi (pictured) as the Group Chief Executive Officer from December 2.

The same board was appointed to oversee both OOC and Orpic in October 2017 as a first step in integrating Oman Oil Company (OOC) and Orpic’s managements as well as the management of their assets and businesses.

The shareholders of both companies (Government of Oman) had agreed earlier to the proposal of integrating the downstream businesses of both companies as phase one of the integration initiative with guidelines that integration shall be implemented over several phases taking into consideration the specifics of each business. The detailed integration process will be worked out and communicated over the coming months.

An integrated executive team under the leadership of the Group CEO was formed including Isam al Zadjali, Ahmed al Jahdhami, Talal al Awfi and Salim al Huthaili.

Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, Chairman of both OOC and Orpic, said, “The board believes this integration will create a significant value for Oman and provide a solid platform for our ambitious growth plans for the group as well as providing our people more opportunities to develop and grow in this business.”

Musab al Mahrouqi

was the CEO of Orpic between 2010 and 2016 and has lead successfully the first large scale corporate integration in Oman which took place during 2010-2012.

Since then, Orpic has embarked on an ambitious growth strategy that led to the implementation of Sohar Refinery Improvement Project “SRIP”, Muscat Sohar Product Pipeline “MSPP” and Liwa Plastics Industries Project “LPIC” with over $9 billion capital investment in total.

Musab had also worked in Oman Oil Company “OOC” in various positions between 2003 and 2010.

In 2008, he was appointed as chief investment officer overlooking the portfolio of OOC exceeding 30 investments, then.

Musab holds an MBA from Edinburgh University (2003) and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Nottingham University (1999).

