OOA organises sports injuries and conditioning course

Muscat: The sports injuries and conditioning course began yesterday (Tuesday) at Oman Olympic Academy and will continue until Thursday. The course is considered important due to the frequent injuries sustained by athletes on the pitch. Lecturing in the course is specialist Saif bin Said al Riyami, deputy head of physiotherapy and rehabilitation division, Sultan Qaboos University Hospital. The course targets physiotherapists of national teams and coaches of the associations, sports committees and clubs. It will deal with backbone anatomy, injuries of the knee, ankle and shoulder in addition to the mechanism of joint movement of the backbone and limbs and common injuries of ligaments and muscles and first aids and methods of dealing with sport-related injuries.

