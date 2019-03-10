Online registration for Hajj 2019 begins tomorrow

Muscat: The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) has announced that the online registration for Hajj 2019 (1440AH) is now open for citizens and residents between March 11- 22.

The Ministry said that the registration is available through the website – www.hajj.om.

The system provides three ways to register directly (registration by entering the civil number or entering the mobile number or reading the ID card in the card reader if the phone and personal card are supported by the authentication system Electronic PKI).

Registration can also be done through the Directorate General of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Dhofar, departments and offices of Endowments and religious affairs in different wilayats or Sanad centers in all governorates of the Sultanate.

The applicant with special needs can be accompanied by relatives who are already registered in the system. In that case, those accompanying them, shall be not less than 67 years old (for men) and 65 years (for women). Women should be accompanied by a first degree relative (blood relation) in order to perform hajj.

The registration will be based on the civil ID number, that it is valid at least till February 5 2020. Passport should be also valid for the same period.

The applicant should provide his personal telephone number during the registration to receive text messages from the system.

To ensure transparency and freedom of choice of Hajj company by the beneficiaries, Hajj companies are not allowed to interfere in registering those wishing to perform Hajj.

The Ministry pointed out that the registration regulations and requirements are:

The applicant must be at least 18 years of age.

If the type of Hajj is chosen, on behalf of the disabled, a medical report must be attached in Arabic confirming the disability and the inability to perform the Hajj, and be accredited by the health institutions of the Ministry of Health in the Sultanate.

The applicant must specify the last time he performed Hajj.

The applicant must be bound to read the terms and conditions before confirming the registration process in the system and bear the legal and financial consequences of the violation after approval.

Registration to the system shall not be considered as a final approval, which will be announced only after the completion of the entire registration process by the ministry.

If the applicant is an expatriate, his residence in the Sultanate shall not be less than one year and he shall not have previously been among pilgrims from the Sultanate.

Any application submitted outside the electronic registration system or after the deadline will not be considered for registration.

Entitlements shall be granted automatically after verifying the accuracy of the data within the quota allocated to the pilgrims of the Sultanate by the competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The beneficiary shall be informed by a text or an e-mail via the system.

The Ministry shall have the right to cancel the opportunity if it is proved that the data provided by the applicant is incorrect.

The beneficiary shall be allowed to choose a Hajj Company through the system within the period specified in the notice. He must also specify a health institution through the system – medical examinations and necessary vaccinations within twenty days from the due date.

The applicant is permitted to transfer from one company to another within 48 hours of receiving the letter of approval.