Only online submission of NRI passport applications from March 11

Muscat: India’s Ministry of External Affairs has initiated integration of Passport Seva Programme at Indian Embassies and Consulates across the globe.

Indian citizens living in the jurisdiction of Embassy of India, Muscat are advised to fill online application through the portal https://embassy.passportindia.gov.in with effect from March, 3 2019.

Current system of passport application submission will be concurrently available till March 10, 2019.

Thereafter, the application needs to be completed through the new online mode. Procedure to fill online application is as follows:

Applicants are required to do online registration at https://passportindia.gov.in (Passport Seva at Indian Embassies and Consulates) and create a User ID.

Login using the newly created USER ID and fill in the user-friendly application form online at the same portal.

After submitting the form online, take a print out of the application.

“As part of worldwide implementation of Passport Seva System, the Embassy of India in Muscat has rolled out the Global Passport Seva Programme for the Indian Diaspora living in Oman.

“The new system will help in the easy and convenient application submission process, will usher in standardization, digital overhauling, an end to end status tracking and help make passport services more accessible and user-friendly,” the statement said.

Affix photo at the designated place. Signatures are required in designated place before submission to the BLS International Services LLC, Oman or its collection centres as per the list given in Indian Embassy & BLS International website.

All required documents should also be submitted along with the application form at BLS centre.

This will ensure speedy and hassle-free functioning of the Passport services in future for the Indian citizens in Oman. For further assistance, the applicants may contact BLS International Services in Oman.