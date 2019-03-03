Online passport application system unveiled for Indians

Muscat, March 3 – Indian Embassy officially launched the new Passport Seva Programme in Oman on Sunday and handed over passports to six people that were renewed under the new system.

Speaking on the occasion, Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to Oman, said “The applicant will have to apply or renew the passport online. They will get an appointment from BLS International Services, the agency that handles passport services in Oman. Subsequently, the applicant will be required to submit the documents for verification at the agency.” The ambassador said apart from integrating the passport services of the Indian embassies worldwide with the main passport processing centre in Delhi, it will also simplify the process for police verification which will be now done online.

“Currently, the applicant manually fills the passport form and submits it to the agency in Oman, who then compiles it to the system for processing. The new system will eliminate the possibility of data entry errors and save passport processing time.”

Indian citizens will have to fill online application through:

embassy.passportindia.gov.in from March 3. Current system of passport application submission will be available only till March 10.

Thereafter, the application needs to be completed through the new online mode. Procedure to fill online application is as follows:

Applicants are required to do online registration at embassy.passportindia.gov.in and create an User Id.

Login using the newly created User ID and fill in the user friendly application form online at the same portal.

After submitting the form online, take a print out of the application.

Affix photo at the designated place. Signatures are required in designated place before submission to the BLS International Services, Oman or its collection centres.

All required documents should also be submitted along with the application form at BLS centre.

