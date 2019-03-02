OnePlus, Qualcomm to start 5G trials in India

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus announced it was working with chipset making giant Qualcomm to start 5G trials in India The firm recently displayed its first 5G prototype smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor at MWC Barcelona (Mobile World Congress) in Spain. The company would be amongst the first original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to launch smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform in the country and work with the chip maker on 5G trials. The smartphone player initially began research on 5G in 2016. It has been working closely with Qualcomm for two years to perfect the technology to meet OnePlus’ standards of ‘fast and smooth’, the company added.

