One person dies in heavy downpour; rains to continue

Muscat, Oct 29 – Heavy rains fell over some parts of the Sultanate’s north on Sunday causing traffic disruption on several roads as the northern governorates are being affected by a trough of low pressure. Dams across the Sultanate were filled to the rim with a deluge of water running down from mountain tops as wadis overflew plentifully. Some wadis abandoned their paths inundating roads and residential areas.

The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) said one person died while a number of search and rescue operations were carried out successfully including incidents of people trapped into overflowing wadis (11 reports) and fires (8 reports). Ambulance teams have dealt with 29 reports.

Heavy to moderate rains were witnessed in some of the northern Wilayats of the Sultanate causing wadis to overflow.

The governorates of Musandam, North and South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat and North Al Sharqiyah received varying amounts of rainfall on Sunday. Traffic disruptions occurred in some roads lacking proper drainage system while rocks and debris fell down on mountainous roads. Extremely heavy rains associated with strong wind and hail were also reported in some wilayats. The latest weather charts issued by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) show the effect of the tough of low pressure will continue for several days over the northern wilayats bringing scattered rains, occasional thundershowers as well as hail stones. Fine weather is predicted over the rest of the Sultanate with chances of low-level clouds and scattered fogs during the night and early morning over parts of the coastline overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Rains continued over the Niyabat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate causing a number of surrounding wadis to overflow filling up aflaj and steams and raising the water level of ground wells.

The main mountain road in Al Jabal Al Akhdar saw traffic disruptions causing lengthy delays and long tailbacks for several hours.

The Wilayat of Al Hamra witnessed heavy downpours mostly over the western mountains particularly Jabal Shams and Al Jabal Al Awsat.

The Royal Oman Police in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate issued a warning to motorists to avoid crossing overflowing wadis. Police patrols were seen on the sides of wadis to prevent drowning incidents.

Noah bin Yasser al Maamary