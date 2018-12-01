One killed, two injured in S Korea firefighting chopper crash

Seoul: A South Korean firefighting helicopter crashed into a river in Seoul on Saturday, killing one and injuring two others on board, rescue authorities said. The chopper was hovering over the Han River in eastern Seoul to draw water into its tank when it went down, they said. The craft had been deployed to fight a bushfire on nearby hills. Two pilots survived with injuries but a mechanic was killed. The wildfire on Mount Yeongchuk has since been under control. Police said they were investigating. “Two people are still recovering from injuries, so it’s difficult to get their statements at this moment,” police said according to Yonhap news agency. — AFP

