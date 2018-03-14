Child dies in fatal schoolbus accident

A student lost his life and 12 others were injured when the school bus in which they were

travelling met with an accident in Adam on Wednesday morning.

According to Royal Oman Police (ROP), the mishap took place when the bus hit a truck in Ar Raki in the wilayat of Adam. Nine of the injured were rushed to Nizwa Hospital for treatment.

Saif bin Hamad al Busaidi, PRO, Nizwa Hospital, said that nine victims of the accident were brought to Nizwa Hospital of which one of them lost his life. One child is in a critical condition and is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit .

Six others have been treated for injuries, four of them were given first-aid for minor injuries and sent to the health centre in Adam.

According to the Ministry of Education and General Directorate of Education in Al Dakhiliyah, the students belonged to the Adam School for Basic Education and were in Grade 5 to Grade 9. Some were students of the Usama bin Zaid School for Basic Education and were in Grade 10 to Grade 12. The Directorate official said they were monitoring the situation and offered their condolences to the family of the deceased student.

Ahmed al Kindi, director, public relations and media at the Directorate General of Education in Dakhiliyah, identified the student who died as Younus bin Salim bin Hamed al Darai. He said the victims of the accident were aged between 12 and 17 years.

“The condition of the seriously injured student is stable while others are out of danger,”Kindi said.

ROP has not released of the details of the accident with investigations underway.

Share on: WhatsApp