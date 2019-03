Muscat: One expat worker injured with sustained injuries after a fire engulfed in an apartment in North Al Mawaleh in the Wilayat of Seeb. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) has successfully managed to control a fire that erupted in an apartment in North Al Mawaleh in the Wilayat of Seeb on Tuesday. PACDA said in twitter