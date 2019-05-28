One dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes flatten buildings in Ohio

ATLANTA: Tornadoes pulverised western Ohio early on Tuesday, killing one person, injuring scores of others and requiring emergency officials to send out snowploughs to clear debris from a major highway, officials and media reports said.

At least one tornado hit Dayton and at least two touched down near the city, including one near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, just east of the city, media reports said. An 81-year-old man was killed in Celina, a small city 105 km north of Dayton, after a tornado sent a vehicle crashing into his home, Celina Mayor Jeffrey Hazel said at a news conference on Tuesday. Another seven people were injured in the storm, three of them seriously, he said.

At least 35 people in and around Dayton went to hospitals with injuries, most of them minor, according to Elizabeth Long, a spokeswoman for the Kettering Health Network. “We’ve had injuries ranging from lacerations to bumps and bruises from folks being thrown around in their houses due to the storms,” she said.

The latest storm follows tornadoes and floods killed at least six people in Oklahoma during the previous week, including two people in El Reno on Saturday.

More than 60,000 homes and businesses in Ohio were left without power on Monday morning, according to the PowerOutage. US tracking service, and officials advised people to boil water after water plants and pumps went out of service.

Some media outlets reported that rescue workers were going door-to-door in parts of Dayton.

Twitter users posted images of debris flying in the air and damaged mobile homes and cars.

Media images online showed snowploughs from the Ohio Department of Transportation clearing debris from US Interstate 75 just north of the city.

The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes were reported in the Dayton area between 11 pm Monday and 1 am Tuesday. Seven people were reported injured in the storm in Pendleton, Indiana, on Monday, about 160 km west of Dayton, according to media reports.

