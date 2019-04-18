ONA Director-General holds talks with OJA delegation

MUSCAT: Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Director-General, Editor-in-Chief of Oman News Agency (ONA), met at the ONA headquarters on Thursday with a delegation from Oman Journalists Association (ONA).

The meeting stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of the Omani media based on accuracy, credibility, objectivity and transparency.

The ONA Director-General, Editor-in-Chief gave a detailed explanation on the role carried out by the Agency represented in performing its media duties and serving the Omani media, as well as its role in highlighting various development efforts at home and abroad. Dr Al Araimi explained the objectives for which ONA was established at the local and external levels, the nature of work at its departments and sections. He affirmed the complementarity of this role with the role of the press and media institutions in the Sultanate during the prosperous era of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.— ONA

