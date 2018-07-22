On the path to growth

Today, the Sultanate celebrates the 48th Blessed Renaissance, marking the beginning of a new era in Oman’s history. This is the day when the people of Oman renew their pledge to maintain allegiance and loyalty to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, who made this country an oasis of peace, security and welfare. Since His Majesty ascended the throne 48 years ago, there has been a special and deep relation between the leader and his subjects. For him, the citizen has been the most precious wealth in the country. Accordingly, the focus has been on development of human resources.

The Government of Oman accords great emphasis on social development with special focus on generating jobs and training opportunities, diversifying sources of income, encouraging investments in productive projects and promoting SMEs in the growth of the national economy.

Improving the citizens’ standard of living continues to remain top priority in Oman’s budgetary spending.

So, the government always ensures that importance is given to social welfare measures.

Today, the people of Oman enjoy all facilities, including health, education, road, electricity, water and communication services.

Upon ascending the throne in 1970, His Majesty embarked on a mission of transforming and reinvigorating the education sector in the country. His commitment to improving the “human individual” found outlet in numerous education investments.

The standard of education and schools in Oman has improved over the years, thanks to increased spending by the government.

The rollout of the National Education Strategy 2040 is expected to bring more improvements to a sector that has for decades been prominent in national budgets and development strategies, an approach in line with His Majesty’s early governing priorities.

With a growing population, 30.5 per cent of whom are aged between 15 and 29 years, the Sultanate is looking at the private sector to deliver the twin goals of diversified economic growth on one hand, and meaningful employment for the rising number of Omani graduates on the other.

As the number of graduates and job-seekers in Oman is gradually increasing, the Sultanate has paid special attention to its human resources as it is the backbone of its development.

Thus, it provides them with a number of services according to their needs.

When His Majesty ascended the throne, the country had just two hospitals.

In the last 48 years, the country’s health sector registered amazing growth.

The government policy focused heavily on ensuring access to basic universal healthcare for all citizens and subsidised health services for expatriates.

Over the years, greater access to medical facilities and doctors has greatly improved the lifespan of citizens, who have seen their life expectancy increase from 49.3 years in 1970 to roughly 76 years in 2016.

While the domestic policies have focused on the Omani citizens to help them keep pace with modern development and maintain their true values, the foreign policy, outlined by His Majesty, aims at ensuring security and stability for all humans through peace, accord, cooperation, fairness, non-interference in the affairs of others and peaceful settlement of disputes.

It also aims at strengthening close bonds of friendship with all nations on the basis of mutual respect and common interests and ensuring non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, observing the recognised international and regional agreements, treaties and laws that will lead to peace, security and stability between nations and states.