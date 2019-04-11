On Royal directives, relief material sent to Iran

As per the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to dispatch relief flights to the friendly Islamic Republic of Iran, which was hit by adverse climate conditions, the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo), in coordination with Oman Charitable Organisation, continued to operate its aircraft to provide relief material to the affected areas in Iran. The aircraft took off from Al Musannah Air Base on Thursday to Iran, carrying on board various foodstuff and necessary humanitarian needs.

Related