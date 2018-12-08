On behalf of HM, Sayyid Fahd to attend GCC summit

MUSCAT: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, is leaving on Sunday for the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to lead the Sultanate’s delegation at the 39th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit to be held in Riyadh on Sunday.

The Sultanate, under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, is always keen on supporting the GCC cooperation march in order for the member states to realise the aspirations of their peoples.

His Highness Sayyid Fahd is accompanied by a delegation comprising Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs, and a number of government officials. — ONA