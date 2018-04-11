Omran top management visits Al Ansab Wetlands

Within the framework of enhancing cooperation and unifying efforts among governmental entities to accelerate sustainable development, Haya Water organised a visit for Omran top management including its CEO and other executive officials to Al Ansab Wetlands which comes under Haya Water facilities.

The team visited some of the important facilities in Haya Water to view the services provided by the company, and explore further possibilities of optimising Al Ansab Wetlands to be among the vital touristic and educational facilities in Muscat.

It is worthy to mention that Al Ansab Wetland is located near the city of Irfan, the multi-use urban centre being implemented by Omran, which includes the first phase of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and a host of international hotels and facilities. The visitors can see migratory birds in the lakes throughout the year. Visitors to the lakes can also see the various natural environments within which the various wildlife species are located and which have made the area attractive to many local and international tourists interested in environmental tourism and bird watching.

During the visit, they discussed several important subjects which are expected to enhance the tourism in the Sultanate. The main subject was on how can make Al Ansab Wetland as the first interface for Al Irfan visitors.

Both sides also discussed the need for a clear mechanism to connect the Al Irfan city with waste water and treatment networks which will serve to protect the environment from pollution and will provide treated wastewater instead of consuming fresh water.

