Omran to launch two new ‘Atana Stay’ hotels

MUSCAT, JUNE 26 – As part of its mission to accelerate the development of the domestic tourism and hospitality sector in the country, Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, has unveiled plans to launch two new hotels, adding to its growing hospitality portfolio — “Atana Stay Al Ashkhara” and “Atana Stay Salalah”, previously as known as youth hostels.

To fast-track the delivery of these properties which were transferred to the company from the Ministry of Tourism earlier this year, Omran laid out an efficient construction programme and began upgrade works in the two sites. The projects are both on track to completion in Q3 2019.

Having different hotel offerings but showcasing the same design, Atana Stay Al Ashkhara and Atana Stay Salalah will generate an additional 46 and 54 hotel rooms respectively, contributing a total of 100 rooms to Oman’s growing hospitality portfolio.

During a recent site visit to review the construction progress at the Atana Stay Al Ashkhara, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of Omran said: “The new ‘Atana Stay — Al Ashkhara’ ‘Atana Stay — Salalah’ will contribute towards supporting Oman’s domestic tourism through unique assets and experiences. This is in line with the national tourism strategy to cater to the increasing demand for hotel rooms in Salalah and Al Ashkhara.”

Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Omran said: “Atana Hotels and Resort’s incredible journey started when we launched Atana Khasab and Atana Musandam in 2014, introducing an authentic Omani lifestyle inspired hotel concept. Since then, Atana hotels have evolved and welcomed more local, regional and international visitors. The highly-anticipated launch of the two new ‘Atana Stay’ properties is a part of our ongoing commitment to continuously develop the tourism sector across the Sultanate, and diversify our hotel offerings.”

Related