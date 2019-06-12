OMRAN officially opens W Muscat

Muscat: Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, officially launched OMRAN’s W Hotel Muscat in Shatti Al Qurum on Wednesday. The opening ceremony was attended by members of the royal family, officials and media representatives.

The opening of W Muscat reflects OMRAN’s strategic role to create sustainable tourism assets, lifestyle communities and destinations that play a major role in the national economic diversification agenda.

The W Muscat will add 279 five-star rooms to the country’s hospitality sector, each boasting sea view and finished with design references to the diverse beauty of Oman and its heritage. On this occasion, Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, said: “We applaud OMRAN for this great achievement and the company’s dedication towards the development of tourism infrastructure, in line with the national tourism strategy and Oman’s national Vision 2040. Through unique projects, like the W Muscat, Oman will continue to attract increasing numbers of international business and leisure tourists as well as foreign investors who are eager to participate in Oman’s tourism sector.”

“W Muscat is a proud addition to OMRAN’s growing hospitality portfolio and will set a new benchmark as a vibrant lifestyle destination, not only for Oman but for the whole region”, commented Peter Walichnowski, CEO of OMRAN.

“With the launch of the W Muscat we have already created over 100 new jobs for Omani’s and this number will increase as we ramp up the hotel operation towards the peak winter season” Walichnowski added.

The luxury hotel’s exceptional facilities include an exquisite ballroom with a capacity of 310 people. A 1,800 square-metre swimming pool offers uninterrupted panoramic sea views, and seven high-end dining options provide food connoisseurs with unparalleled culinary experiences.

“We are excited to partner with OMRAN to bring the playful energy and vibe of W Hotels to Muscat and create a new lifestyle destination in Oman,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

