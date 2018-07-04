Omran, Freestyle Divers open dive centre facility in Musandam

“Musandam still offers a huge opportunity to discover new diving sites and has retained its wild and untamed nature. We have pristine reefs with amazingly diverse marine life, from tiny critters up to large pelagic animals such as whales sharks, dolphins and sharks. We even spotted orcas this year! All of that against a backdrop of amazing fjords, beautiful cliffs and warm water. It’s the perfect place for the budding scuba explorer!” said Bader Al Shahi, Co-founder/Managing Director, Freestyle Divers Oman.

As part of its ongoing commitment to strengthen the tourism sector in the Sultanate of Oman, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) is proud to announce its latest partnership with Freestyle Divers, an Omani-based scuba diving and water sports group, for the much-awaited launch of a dive centre facility at Atana Musandam.

Managed by OMRAN, Atana Musandam continues to expand its hotel offering by adding a dive centre operation that is set to capture the attention of water sports and scuba diving enthusiasts in the region. The dive centre will offer a comprehensive array of beginner and professional courses, including recreational diving suitable for the whole family, as well as technical diving involving diving beyond 40 metres using mixed gases.

Located in the northern tip of the Musandam peninsula in Sultanate of Oman, bordering the United Arab Emirates, Atana Musandam is one of two Omani hotel brands in Musandam thatprovide a blend of traditional and contemporary cultures.

“Musandam still offers a huge opportunity to discover new diving sites and has retained its wild and untamed nature. We have pristine reefs with amazingly diverse marine life, from tiny critters up to large pelagic animals such as whales sharks, dolphins and sharks. We even spotted orcas this year!” said Bader Al Shahi, Co-founder/Managing Director, Freestyle Divers Oman.

“All of these things are against a backdrop of amazing fjords, beautiful cliffs and warm water. It’s the perfect place for the budding scuba explorer,” he added.

He also said, “The Freestyle Divers group has built a reputation for offering a friendly, family atmosphere with a tight focus on quality and safety to ensure our guests enjoy every minute of their diving experience with us.”

Related